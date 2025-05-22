Fujifilm's X half is a portrait JPEG-only camera with the classic look

The Fujifilm X Half is a compact camera with a 32mm-equivalent fixed F2.8 lens and a portrait-oriented "half-frame" 18MP sensor. It only outputs JPEGs, but has all of Fujifilm's fabulous film simulations and various nods to the classic film-shooting experience (such as a "film mode" that doesn't let you see your pics, replete with film lever and direct printing to Instax printers.)

Film Camera Mode lets users digitize the experience of using a classic one-time use film camera. After selecting a Film Simulation to use and the a roll size of 36, 54, or 72 exposures, users will experience an analog-like experience with X half, complete with the need to wind the camera's Frame Advance Lever after making each image, perfectly replicating the classic analog photography experience.

The sensor's dimensions are 8.8×11.7mm (about the same as a 1" sensor), there's an optical viewfinder, and it shoots 1080×1440 video at 24p in 8-bit color. It'll be out soon in black, charcoal or silver.

I like fun, offbeat cameras tailored to a particular aesthetic, and this goes there. But at $850, it might just be for the rich-kid influencer set. For a little more—if you can find one—you get an X-M5, Fujifilm's fantastic all-rounder. The X half is very compact, though: if only the specs weren't so limited…