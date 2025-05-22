Funny parrot loves fart jokes

It's well known that African grey parrots are super smart—research has revealed that they don't just mimic human voices but, in fact, can associate sounds with meanings. They also have the ability to count; distinguish shapes, colors, and materials; and use deductive reasoning. Some researchers have speculated that in terms of intelligence, they "rank among the highest of nonhuman animals, including apes and cetaceans"—they might even reason as well as a three- or four-year-old child.

But in addition to being smart, did you know they are also hilarious? This African grey, Cruz, is actually funnier than most comedians I've encountered, especially if you like sophomoric potty humor. Honestly, it's not my favorite kind of comedy—unless it's coming from a parrot!

Cruz is particularly fond of fart humor—you might say it's his specialty. Check out this absolutely hilarious bit where he cannot stop making fart noises in the middle of the night, in the room he shares with his human. He 'farts,' then she laughs—which makes him fart again. Then he laughs, and farts again, and the whole thing continues like a silly avian-and-human version of an Abbot and Costello skit. Here's another farting session, where he keeps saying "WOW!" after every fart. And here's a funny video where he can't stop talking about butts. As one person commented, "It's like a 12-year-old slumber party every night!"

According to his YouTube description, Cruz lives in London with his "Mum" and is "here to share his HUGE personality." The description continues:

He is incredibly dramatic and has THE perfect comedic sense of timing. He knows he is funny and exactly how to make people laugh.

When watching Cruz in the various videos on his social media, it's clear that Cruz knows how to be funny, and thoroughly enjoys it—and also delights in making people laugh. I agree with the person who commented, "His comedic timing is perfect!"

See more of the ridiculously silly Cruz on his Instagram or YouTube.