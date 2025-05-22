Gorillaz hosting physical exhibition to celebrate 25 years

Virtual band Gorillaz is celebrating 25 years active and nine years of good music. Although I am a certified hater of their newer stuff, much preferring the grimier, more directly satirical bite of their earlier work, the headline of their 25th anniversary celebration — exhibition House of Kong — does look interesting.

House of Kong, named after the fictional band's fictional studio, will supposedly be "an exhibition like no other to celebrate the world of Gorillaz" that purports to transport attendees into the animated, larger-than-life world the characters have been making music from for decades. Details beyond that are thin on the ground — aside from the runtime, stretching from early August to early September in London — but of course you can already buy tickets without being able to look at so much as a single photo.

As far as celebrations go, that movie that's been in development hell for decades would probably have been a nicer milestone.