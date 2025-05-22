Lift a glass to George Wendt: dead at 76

Even if you never watched an episode of Cheers, you likely know who Norm was: the weary, wisecracking, high-functioning alcoholic (he never got drunk on the show) who polished the same barstool for 11 seasons.

That's 275 episodes. Norm, played by George Wendt, was in every single one. Every episode, Norm would enter the bar and bid everyone hello, the response to which was a chorus of 'NORM'. It was a weird comfort food. Norm's here. He's got something pithy to say. Jesus, he looks tired in this episode.

Wendt played the character in such a way that he felt like someone you knew, and most likely, loved. That sad guy at work who's been there since high school, loathes what he does, but makes the best of it. The uncle you only see on holidays with little to offer to the conversation, but an occasional deadly barb. Norm, the character, was a fella I'd be happy to sit and have a drink with, back when I still drank.

I'd argue that the whole damn show would have fallen around Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson's ears if it wasn't for Wendt's sticking the landing with his quips, every week. His performance landed him Primetime Emmy Award nominations six times in a row, during the show's run.

He spent time honing it at Second City in his native Chicago, back in the 1970s, before becoming the TV icon that he was, makes sense. In addition to Cheers, his talents saw him appear in 173 other films and TV shows. He was also known for his turns on Broadway in Breakfast at Tiffany's and Hairspray.

Wendt's manager confirmed that he passed away yesterday, in his Los Angeles home at the Age of 76.