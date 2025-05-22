Mozilla is killing Pocket and Fakespot

Pocket is the OG of read-it-later services to the extent that it was originally named Read It Later. However, you'd better read it quick: Firefox owner, Mozilla, which purchased the 18-year-old social bookmarking darling in 2017, has decided to shut it down on July 8th, 2025.

From Mozilla:

Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire and our independence shapes everything we build. This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better. And it means we have to be intentional about where we invest our time and resources so we can make the biggest impact. As users' everyday needs evolve alongside with the web itself, it's imperative we focus our efforts on Firefox and building new solutions that give you real choice, control and peace of mind online.

That's fancy company speak for 'Eh, we know you dig pocket, but we're gonna do something else that tickles our pickle.' Effective today, you'll no longer be able to download the Pocket app to your devices or purchase a Pocket premium subscription. Already have a Premium subscription to the service? You'll get a refund at some point after July 8th. As for all of the content you may have saved to your pocket account, you'll be able to export it until October 8.

But wait! There's more!

Mozilla also decided to slip the shuttering of Fakespot–an indespensable service for uncovering bullshit product reviews on sites like Amazon–as it apparently doesn't 'fit a model they could sustain.' This is bad news for service journalists and consumers alike: Fakespot was a gateway to unravelling whether or not you can trust a product before ordering it to review or purchase. For those unfamiliar with the amazing job it does, think of it as a bullshit detector for online shopping.

It's my hope that another company is able to purchase the services since Mozilla doesn't want them. If not, there are some decent options out there to fill the gap, at least for Pocket. I'll be using reMarkable's read it later service to grab web content to peruse on my Paper Pro tablet, for example. Apple's Safari and RSS readers are another option. No matter what comes, the Internet just won't feel the same without these valuable services.

