Republican congressperson wants to nuke Gaza into surrender

GOP Congressperson Randy Fine (R-FL) demonstrates he does not understand nuclear weapons, geography, or have anything resembling a soul.

This Republican is taking the demonstrably stupid route. Calling for the eradication of the Palestinian people is disgusting. The suggestion that atomic weapons could be brought to bear on civilians, again, is abhorrent. Ignoring the massive damage this would do to Israel, Egypt, and probably the rest of the world is also key to Congressperson Fine's logic.

"I mean, we live in a world where the left and the Palestinian cause literally calls for violence against Jews every day," the Republican lawmaker said. "We need to start to call evil for what it is and not make excuses for it." Fine argued that the shooting "speaks to the importance of the only end of the conflict is complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror." "In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese," he explained. "We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender; that needs to be the same here." RawStory

Israel chose to respond to a horrendous attack with unlimited violence. People worldwide, regardless of their faith, are horrified and are not anti-semites. Many people disgusted by Israel's response are observant Jews or Israelis themselves. Escalating violence after violence has yet to provide any positive results. We should be sending aid, not dropping any bombs.

