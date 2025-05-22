This IDE might spoil you forever, and it's just $28

TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is just $27.97 (reg. $499) through June 1.

Let's not sugarcoat it—you've been pushing through projects with a patchwork of free tools, stubborn code, and the occasional existential crisis. We've all been there. But now's your chance to upgrade your dev game without draining your bank account. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is just $27.97 (normally $499), and yes, it's the full version. The kind real developers use to ship big apps, squash bugs faster, and collaborate like wizards in a hoodie. If you're building anything, this is the IDE that deserves a permanent spot on your desktop.

This isn't some watered-down, "freemium" version. You're getting the whole shebang—64-bit IDE, Live Share for real-time collaboration, IntelliCode that practically reads your mind, and all the cross-platform development glory you can handle. Want to build apps for Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows without switching tools? You got it. Want to debug like a sorcerer with CodeLens peering into your code's deepest secrets? Also, yes.

Whether you're building your next SaaS empire, debugging that cursed-for-loop you inherited from an intern in 2015, or just want an IDE that doesn't make you cry, Visual Studio Pro 2022 is it. And at under 30 bucks? You can't even buy a decent mechanical keyboard switch tester for that.

Oh, and collaboration? Visual Studio's Live Share lets you pair program without sharing your screen or your dignity. You and your dev buddy can work in the same codebase without ever accidentally revealing your 47 open tabs.

This MS Visual Studio deal is only live through June 1. So, unless you really want to pay $499 later for something you could've gotten for just $27.97, grab it through June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

