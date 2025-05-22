This is the most Portland thing you'll see today: Tree stump hot tubbing

These lucky folks have a whimsical tree stump hot tub in their backyard. I can't think of anything cozier than soaking in it on a rainy day. Their cabin looks like it's right out of an enchanted fairy tale, and their hot tub is the most charming I've ever seen.

The hot tub is carved directly into a huge tree stump, with a faucet attached to the rim. The whole thing sits atop a small wooden deck, and there's even a lamppost that doubles as a towel rack beside it.

If I had this in my yard, I might never get anything done. I'd be sitting in my tree stump all day, ignoring my obligations. If anyone wanted to talk to me, they'd have to make a trip down to my stump and try their best to get my attention.

