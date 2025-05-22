Wireless and wallet-friendly—like a tracker should be

TL;DR: Looks like a credit card; acts like a GPS—get three KeySmart SmartCards for just $79.97 (reg. $119.97).

You know what no one misses? That mini panic attack when you reach for your wallet and it's not there. Cue the frenzied pocket pat-downs, the seat cushion diving, and the inevitable spiral into "I swear I just had it."

Now imagine a world where that anxiety is off the table—because your wallet is finally trackable without a weird, bulging, UFO-shaped accessory taking up space.

That's where the KeySmart SmartCard 3-pack changes the game. For just $79.97, you get three super-slim tracking cards that slide right into your wallet like they were born there. They're shaped like a credit card—because, of course, they are—and they're about two cards thick. In other words, they don't throw off your wallet feng shui. They just sit there quietly, waiting to rescue you from your next "oh no" moment.

Unlike some other trackers that try to do too much or not enough, the SmartCard just works. It's designed to integrate seamlessly with Apple's Find My app, so you don't need to download another thing or sign up for a monthly subscription just to find your stuff.

Just open the app, ping your card, and track it down in seconds. You'll even get automatic notifications if you leave it behind. Bonus: You can activate Lost Mode to help kind strangers return it—hopefully before you cancel every card you own.

It's rechargeable (no weird proprietary cables, just drop it on a Qi wireless charger), and it holds a charge for five whole months. That's 150 days of peace of mind. It's also waterproof, so if it ends up in your gym bag or gets rained on during your outdoor brunch saga, you're still covered.

You're getting three SmartCards here, which means you can keep tabs on your wallet, your work badge, your passport holder, or gift one to the friend who "loses everything" before noon.

Get a 3-pack of KeySmart SmartCards while it's just $79.97 (reg. $119.97) for a limited time.

KeySmart® SmartCard – Works with Apple Find My (3-Pack)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.