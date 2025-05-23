A far too in-depth exploration of the art of blurring images

If there's any creator out there who's yet to get his flowers, it has to be self-proclaimed VFX superhero Captain Disillusion. As the name implies, he got his start by poking holes in viral hoax videos, using his truly staggering knowledge of VFX and video editing to explain just how they were done.

Although the topics of his videos have since branched out a little, one thing remains constant: the sheer production value on display in each one. The effort in each slick, polished second is almost tangible, even for something as low-stakes as explaining how the serial numbers on The Great British Bake-Off were filed off for international audiences.

You might expect an explanation of one of the seemingly most basic editing tools there is — the blur — to be a complete snoozefest, but in typical CD fashion, it had me glued to every second.

His entire back catalogue is, surprisingly, also this consistently excellent. Sure, he may only upload a few times a year, but scrub through this video and tell me it's not worth it.