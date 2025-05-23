Even if you aren't familiar with the term "Devil Corp," you've likely stumbled across one before if you've been job searching in the last few years. These corporations reel in desperate job-seekers with vague "sales and marketing" jobs, using their cult-like focus on "company atmosphere" to then shunt new hires into terrible direct sales jobs (read: posting up outside grocery stores) and pay them peanuts with the promise of "opportunity" and "the grind."

It's a pure numbers game — they're looking to feed as many people they can through their system for cheap labor and the biggest reach possible, and the bar to entry is so low that comedian Ben Palmer was able to get hired at two simultaneously.

Ben is a master at faking it until you make it, with his fake ChatGPT frontend in particular marking a true stroke of genius. This time, though, his scheme involved human engineering as opposed to software: getting jobs at two different devil corps literally across from each other to play them both against each other.

All they had to do was say yes to Longhorn Steakhouse.