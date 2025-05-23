Fan recreates GTA 6 trailer using classic PS2-era graphics, and it's gloriously blocky

Despite the many games in the Grand Theft Auto series, the trilogy of PS2 titles – III, Vice City and San Andreas – remain firm fan favorites, even despite that bungled remaster from a few years ago. With hype behind the latest game reaching critical mass and doubtlessly on track to achieve nuclear fission, a fan has recreated GTA 6's trailer in the engine of those PS2 games, blocky models and janky animations alike. 2026 release date? How about 2006?

It may look worse, sound worse and be a quarter of the runtime, but at least this version wouldn't cost a full hundred bucks.