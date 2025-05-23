Flying tent launches surprise attack on unsuspecting cameraman

A man filming a wind-tossed tent got more footage than he bargained for when the airborne shelter suddenly changed direction and flew straight at him. The tent, initially visible at a distance, made an unexpected beeline for the cameraman, as if objecting to being recorded.

While the high-speed impact appears painful, the incident produced compelling footage of this unusual encounter. The video serves as evidence of this bizarre occurrence.

Word of advice: If you spot a tent airborne, seek shelter immediately. And perhaps think twice about filming one – they seem to have a vendetta against amateur videographers.



See also: Listen to the 'sounds' of wind on Mars for the first time