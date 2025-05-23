LGBTQ+ crisis hotline help: Canadian service extends to US

The current government has seen fit to cut funding to services that the American LGBTQ+ community clings to as a lifeline: research into illnesses that predominantly affect the gay community, funding for mental health initiatives and medical procedures that members of the trans community rely on for their quality of life. Refusing to accept the identities of transgender individuals and making life generally #$*!ing miserable for LGTBQ+ citizens is the quiet policy that the Trump administration has chosen to say loud.

There's no dog whistles, no innuendo. People are being openly attacked for who they are and who they love. Having this as their lived experience has driven many folks to ideate on ways to end their lives. In far too many tragic cases, it's left to folks to complete suicide. Of course, the help lines that once could be called for help when a person couldn't see their way out of the dark? The funding for those has been put on the chopping block as well.

Despite threats of annexation, sky-high tariffs, and its citizens being detained at the border, Canada has stepped up to lend a hand.

If you or an individual in your life who identifies as LGBTQ+ or Two-Spirited needs a sympathetic ear, immediate emergency assistance, or general information on what to do when their life falls apart simply because of who they are, the LGBT Youthline is here to help. In addition to the resources available via their website, including peers standing by to chat live with anyone who needs to be heard, the organization has also opened up a toll-free number that folks can use to call from the United States.



Call 888-843-4564

