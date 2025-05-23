Man wakes to 11,000-tonne container ship crashing into yard

Johan Helberg, of Byneset near Trodnheim in Norway, awoke at 5 a.m. Thursday to find an 11,000-tonne container ship in his back yard. The NCL Salten had grounded itself on the shore just feet from his bedroom. Officials were quick to make clear this shouldn't have happened.

"I went to the window and was quite astonished to see a big ship," he added, in an interview with the Guardian. "I had to bend my neck to see the top of it. It was so unreal." "Five metres further south and it would have entered the bedroom," he added to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. "I didn't hear anything."

16 people were aboard the vessel as it headed into the Trondheim fjord en route to Orkanger. None were injured in the mishap, and there's no news yet on why it went off-course: "we do not know what caused the incident and are awaiting the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by the relevant authorities," NCL managing director Bente Hetland told media.

Here's some drone footage of the grounded boat, filmed by Jim C.K. Flaten.

Previously:

• Container ship collides with massive structure in Jebel Ali

• Container ship breaks in half, sinks, burns

• Gigantic container ship blocks Suez Canal, creating an enormous queue