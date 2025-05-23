Georgia's MAGA moron and prescient stock trader Marjorie Taylor Greene's feelings were hurt when an AI analyzed her professions of faith as potentially disingenuous.

Screaming back at an AI is interesting, but when all you have is a hammer, be MTG? I guess the theory is she just has to stay in the newscycle, no matter how uninteresting or unintelligent, what she is doing is to maintain fundraising. It makes no sense why she'd engage with GROK.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene identifies as a Christian, expressing faith in Jesus and traditional beliefs, like in her 2021 Christmas message," Grok offered. "However, her Christian nationalism and support for conspiracy theories, like QAnon, spark debate. Critics, including religious leaders, argue her actions contradict Christian values of love and unity, citing her defense of January 6 and divisive rhetoric." "Supporters may see her stances as faith-driven," the chatbot added. "Whether she's 'really' a Christian is subjective, depending on personal and theological views. Her faith appears genuine to her, but public actions create controversy." Greene was incensed by the generative AI chatbot's description of her views, and she let it know. ".@grok the judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you a non-human AI platform," Greene posted. "Grok is left leaning and continues to spread fake news and propaganda. When people give up their own discernment, stop seeking the truth, and depend on AI to analyze information, they will be lost." RawStory

Previously:

• Marjorie Taylor Greene's subcommittee seeks to defund public media

• Marjorie Taylor Greene utters strange sounds on the RNC stage: 'She knows she's making that noise, right?' (video)

• Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow knew exactly when to buy the dip