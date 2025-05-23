Satellite photos of North Korea's capsized new warship

Yesterday, we learned that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was upset about a mishap at a shipyard. Today we see the scale of the problem, courtesy of satellite photos showing his brand-new and obviously capsized warship.

KCNA, North Korea's official news agency, downplayed the damage in a report on Friday, saying it was "not serious" and that, contrary to initial reports, there were no holes on the ship's bottom. … Kim said on Thursday that the accident was caused by "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism".

The image comes from the Pléiades Neo satellite constellation and was distributed by Airbus Defense and Space. It's rare for North Korea's state media to announce such an event, but officials would have been aware that photos like this were inevitable.

A serious accident occurred in the course of the launch of the destroyer. Due to the inexperienced command and operational carelessness in the course of the launch, the launch slide of the stern has departed first and stranded as the flatcar failed to move in parallel, some sections of the warship's bottom crushed to destroy the balance of the warship and the bow couldn't leave the shipway, leading to a serious accident.

After watching the whole course of the accident, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made stern assessment saying that it was a serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism which is out of the bounds of possibility and could not be tolerated.

If that's not enough North Korean Official Press Release for you, you can have as many as you like. Kim prefers trains.