Skip leg day: Lyon's hilltop church has a 160-year-old elevator

In Lyon, France, yThe Fourvière Funicular in Lyon, France, transports visitors from the old town center to the summit of the "hill that prays." Built in 1862, this historic railway leads to the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière, a significant Catholic pilgrimage site.

According to Atlas Obscura, the journey comes with a sweet tradition: savoring the world-famous praluline from Pralus – a brioche studded with pink pralines. Locals insist it tastes better at the summit, perhaps because you've "earned" it after the 90-second ascent.

The funicular was built before cable cars gained popularity, and offers a more memorable experience than taking the stairs. Though its age might give some pause, its historical significance and charm make it a must-try attraction for visitors to Lyon.



