Spherical eggs are real and very rare

Suffolk woman Jo Bentley found a spherical egg—a one in a billion rarity worth hundreds of pounds.

"I thought perhaps I should have checked before boiling it," she told BBC News Suffolk. "If something good can come out of finding something so bizarre then that would be brilliant."

Though spheres represent the strongest shape via uniform stress distribution, eggs may have evolved to be ovoid because spherical ones rolled out of nests, were harder to extrude, or due to flight adaptations.

Previously-noted spherical eggs include one sold for £200 in Berkshire last year and one found in Ohio in 2020 that briefly had its own Instagram page.

