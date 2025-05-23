Taxidermy Fashion? Woman creates bikini from frogs she hunted and ate

Fabiana LaFleur, who hunts for her own food, believes in using every part of the animal to eliminate waste. After cooking and eating the meat from frogs she caught, she transformed the leftover parts into a unique wearable: a frog skin bikini.

LaFleur tells Cult of Weird: "I grew up hunting and fishing the bayou around Lafayette. When my father took a deer, he always made it a point to use every part that he could, not only eating the meat but also tanning the hides, sometimes even carving the bones into knife handles. I recently went out frog gigging and, in the spirit of my father, I decided to use the parts of the frog that most people throw away. After getting the leg meat out for frying, I sewed the skins together into a bathing suit."

This swimsuit offers a sustainable alternative to commercial fast fashion. LaFleur rocks her unique creation – though one can only imagine the interesting tan lines it leaves behind.

