Texas lottery commission shut down by unanimous Senate vote, leaving winners in limbo

Two years ago, the Texas Lottery Commission proudly announced Ryan Mindell as its Executive Director, saying in a release, "We are confident that his appointment to Executive Director will sustain the integrity, strategic

leadership, and growth of the agency, which is critical for its mission."

Yesterday, the Texas Senate voted 31-0 to shut down the Texas Lottery Commission.

According to ReadWrite, Mindell "resigned" after it became clear he was $%!@ing up time after time:

This included a European group managing to purchase every possible combination for the $1 ticket offering. Another incident in February involved a woman potentially never seeing her winnings due to using a lottery courier after a rules change was placed. Lottery couriers will buy the ticket for you, and then manage any processes that come after it. Despite investigations into the matter, the money doesn't appear to have been released to the winner. One of the last acts of the Commission was to vote to ban lottery couriers. According to reports, Lotto.com and Jackpot.com were still taking orders over a week after the law was enforced.

"Lottery duties will now be handled by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation," reports ReadWrite

Previously:

• A font based on vintage Bulgarian lottery tickets

• Woman buys 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers after seeing them 'a couple of times during the day' and wins $150,000

• Michigan man's forgetfulness turns him into a double jackpot lottery winner

• Tax cheaters buy used non-winning lottery tickets to offset winnings

• Maryland man thought he won $100 with lottery ticket, then $10,000 — but nope, it was even more

• 'I wish I'd torn that ticket up.' Tales of lottery winners' regret

• How a convience-store-owner hacked the lottery odds and won $27 million