Why LinkedIn's corporate influencer culture has become social media's biggest cringe

As a social media platform, LinkedIn is a little like your racist grandpa: you don't want him around and you'd rather not spend too much time in his vicinity, but you're obligated to nonetheless. Also, the racism. Although the extent of my personal interaction with LinkedIn is using it to maintain my resume, there are certain sects spoken of in hushed tones around the water cooler… the LinkedIn Influencers. You've seen the kinds of posts these people put out before: Self-aggrandizing stories.

Spaced out line by line.

All about some invaluable business lesson they've learned that week. I must confess I've fallen down the rabbit hole of the r/LinkedInLunatics subreddit recently, which compiles the very best LinkedIn's movers and shakers have to offer without necessitating a personal dive into that coffee-scented hellhole. Whether it be the posts clearly written just to flex or railing against such pedestrian concepts as work-life balance, gawking at those committed to the "alpha grindset" is probably more gratifying than anything they're doing in their 18-hour days of corporate recruiting. (Why is it always the recruiters?)

When even Elon Musk is calling LinkedIn "cringe," it may be time to think about packing it in.