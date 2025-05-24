Get a credit-card-size tracker—because a lumpy one ain't it

TL;DR: MagTag is a slim, credit-card-shaped tracker that fits in your wallet and works with Apple's Find My app—just $23.99 (reg. $59.99).

Ever feel like your tech was designed by someone who never actually used it in the real world? That's kind of how AirTags feel once you try to slide one into your wallet or anything else flatter than a pancake.

MagTag is an ultra-slim alternative. This Apple Find My–compatible tracker card is shaped like a credit card because that's what normal humans carry. For just $23.99 (reg. $59.99), you can reclaim your wallet space—and your sanity.

At just 1.5mm thick, MagTag slips into your wallet, luggage tag, passport pouch, or laptop sleeve without making a scene. No bulge, no lump, no weird tech pimple pressing into your hip when you sit down. It's so unobtrusive that you'll forget it's there—until you really need it. And when that moment comes, MagTag steps in like the hero you didn't know you needed.

This card-shaped tracker syncs effortlessly with the Apple Find My app, so it taps into Apple's vast global tracking network. If you leave your backpack at the airport (we've all been there), you'll get a notification. If your wallet disappears somewhere between your Uber ride and the pizza joint, you can ping the MagTag and follow the sound of the beeping. If it ends up in someone else's hands, you can activate Lost Mode to display your contact info.

MagTag is waterproof (IP68-rated), dustproof, and built for real life, which, as we know, includes chaotic travel, mystery spills, and the occasional coffee shop panic. And because nobody wants to deal with charging yet another device every week, MagTag lasts up to five months on a single charge—and it's wirelessly rechargeable, so you can drop it on any Qi pad and call it a day.

It's also got a built-in keyring hole. That means it's not just for wallets—it works on your keychain, your kid's backpack, your work badge, or anything else you want to keep tabs on but don't want to bulge out.

Get the MagTag tracker for just $23.99 (reg. $59.99).

