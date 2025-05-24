Netflix is producing an OceanGate documentary

The period of tastelessness must have officially passed, because Stockton Rush's ill-conceived submersible expedition – which resulted in the deaths of all passengers on board, including Rush himself – is now apparently documentary fodder. Netflix has just announced TITAN: The OceanGate Disaster, a new documentary that takes a look inside Rush's company, his treatment of those around him, and the mindset that led him to reject every conventional safety rule for the sake of his own ego.

As is evident in the trailer, the sentiment of those around Rush seems to be that he and his craft would inevitably fail at some point or another – it's just a shame he wasn't the only one who paid the price. I'm not sure why we need hours of documentary footage to tell us stepping inside any sub you control with a PS3 gamepad is a bad idea, though.