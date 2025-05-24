You can't escape Microsoft Office, so upgrade to the 2024 version

TL;DR: This one-time download of Microsoft Office 2024 for PC and Mac gives you the core productivity suite with minimal fuss.

No matter what you do professionally, you probably need Microsoft Office. One of the most common productivity suites in the world, it's inescapable. So, embrace the inevitable with this one-time download of Microsoft Office 2024 for Mac or PC.

Available as an immediate download, this Microsoft Office 2024 code fills your dock or Start Menu with the core programs everyone needs: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. On the Windows side, it works with both Windows 10 and 11, while the Mac version runs on Ventura and later. The download is connected to your Microsoft Account to streamline license management and spare you the need to note down what keys you need. And since you download it directly, there are no subscriptions to manage and no arguing with your OS about your Wi-Fi connection when you should be working.

In addition to the tools you rely on, Office 2024 has a set of valuable upgrades.

Dynamic arrays are now supported in Excel, sparing you the task of joining cells and letting your data move into the adjacent cells of an array on its own.

PowerPoint's recording support now archives audio, camera, and captioning, with more multimedia support to add sound and video.

Word's new Focus mode trims the ribbon so you can fill the blank page instead of futzing with options.

The entire suite also has upgraded accessibility features, workflow streamlining to cut down on your menu expeditions and get to your commonly used tools, and customization to pin the functions you need where you need them. Microsoft Copilot is also on hand to assist with data, analysis, and brainstorming, and Teams support also comes standard to spare you file wrangling during meetings.

Get a one-time download for Microsoft Office 2024 on PC or Mac for $159.97, 36% off the $249.99 MSRP.

