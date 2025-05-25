Everyone loves BJ's — A 58% off membership is just one reason

TL;DR: New Members get a 1-year BJ's The Club+ Card Membership for $50 (reg. $120), earn 2% back, save on gas, and enjoy free delivery perks.



BJ's has quietly become a favorite for warehouse club shoppers, and for good reason. While other warehouse stores might get more name recognition, BJ's offers one of the most family-friendly and flexible shopping experiences worldwide. And for a limited time, new members can get a 1-year BJ's The Club+ Card Membership for 58% off.



Unlike most warehouse clubs, BJ's accepts manufacturer's coupons, which means you can stack your savings with in-store offers, digital app discounts, and printed coupons. They also offer smaller pack sizes, ideal for individuals, couples, or smaller households who want bulk pricing without a 10-gallon jug of peanut butter.



Why get a BJ's The Club+ Card Membership?



The Club+ Card is BJ's premium membership tier. In addition to standard member benefits, you'll get:

– 2% back in rewards on most purchases (in-club and online)

– 5¢ off/gallon every day at BJ's Gas®

– Two free same-day deliveries

– Up to 3x rewards during special events

– Rewards that never expire while your membership is active



BJ's also excels in fresh food, offering a full-service deli, bakery, and broader selection of standard groceries, something many shoppers say feels more like a traditional grocery store than the exotic, limited-run inventory found at Costco.



Experience BJ's way



With curbside pickup, same-day delivery, in-store shopping, and a mobile app, BJ's makes saving time as easy as saving money. You can even skip the checkout line by paying through the app.



Your membership includes up to $500/year in cash-back rewards, plus access to lower gas prices, exclusive savings events, and everyday essentials at a fraction of supermarket prices.



