Your place will be the retro gaming hotspot with this $100 projector

TL;DR: This HD projector is also a retro gaming console with 36,000+ games, Android 11, and two wireless controllers — all for $99.99 (reg. $149.99).

This is not a drill. Someone decided to take a full-on HD movie projector, cram 36,000+ retro games into it, toss in Android 11, and sell it for under $100—and we're absolutely here for it.

Picture this: it's a warm summer night, you've got your projector pointed at the garage wall or your ceiling (we don't judge), and you're switching between Mortal Kombat, Mario Kart, and a movie marathon like the multitasking entertainment god you are. No HDMI cables. No consoles. No stressing about setups or firmware updates. Just a giant screen, endless games, and freedom from adulting—at least for a few hours.

Powered by Android 11 with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, this thing can stream Netflix, YouTube, or whatever you're bingeing, while also functioning as a gaming system with two wireless controllers. It even auto-corrects your crooked angle like it's your mom straightening a tilted picture frame.

With support for 1080p, 2K, and even 4K content, this projector's screen can scale from 30 to 100 inches, so you can make your setup as cozy or chaotic as you want. The quad-core processor and GPU combo ensures that even the most graphically intense retro games (looking at you, N64) play smoothly, no lag in sight.

Oh—and it comes with a remote, controllers, and a 64GB microSD card loaded with more nostalgia than a Blockbuster night.

So whether you're reliving your '90s glory days, showing your kid what a real video game looks like, or just throwing a backyard bash, this projector is ready to power up your summer.

Get the 2-in-1 Ultimate 1080p HD Gaming Projector with Android 11, 2 Controllers & 36,000+ Games while it's just $99.99 (reg. $149.99).

