Fans are already speculating about the setting of GTA 7

The wheel of GTA speculation turns once again. With Grand Theft Auto 6 now in full marketing mode and on track for a release early-ish next year, few mysteries remain and there's not much left to leak. Given the twelve years since Grand Theft Auto 5's first release, though – thirteen by the time 6 launches – some seem unable to leave that between-game culture of speculation and prediction behind. That's right: discussion of GTA 7 has already begun on platforms like Reddit.

As someone who grew up in Phoenix, I would love to see it realized in a big-budget open-world game if developers could find a way to make it actually interesting – but this is putting your cart, like, several hundred miles up the road from your horse. As some comments pushing aback against the wave of GTA 7 speculation have been quick to point out, it'll be a miracle if the game releases before we all hit retirement age, given how long the last one took, the lifespan of GTA Online, and rising dev times and costs in general. I personally am looking forward to playing it in 2060 on my PS11.

All that's assuming we still have an America to satirize when GTA 7 time rolls around, of course.