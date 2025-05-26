Massive cricket invasion takes over Utah town, leaving residents overwhelmed

This May, parts of rural Utah have been taken over by an army of chirping crickets. It's difficult to imagine the huge amount of crickets marching around this town like they own it until you see the video. The video describes the crickets as "nature's version of bubble wrap," due to the sound they make when people inevitably drive or walk across them.

There's no way to avoid these little guys, because on some streets, they take up nearly every inch of the ground. I've never been grossed out by crickets, but this amount of them makes me feel the ick. From afar, it looks like a brown wave is moving slowly across the ground. They also devour peoples gardens and lawns, wreaking havoc on the town.

I love a few cricket sounds at night, but I'm dying to know how this many crickets sound, all chirping at once. I imagine it might be causing some sleepless nights for residents in this town.

