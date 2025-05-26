Record number of Americans seeking British citizenship

Dismayed by the chaos of a second Trump presidency and perhaps unaware of the U.K.'s own lukewarm shower of impending doom, Americans are applying for British citizenship in record numbers.

Over the period, 6,618 Americans applied for British citizenship – with more than 1,900 of the applications received between January and March, most of which has been during the beginning of Donald Trump's second US presidency. The surge in applications at the start of 2025 made that the highest number for any quarter on record.

Though the UK has its own ostentatious crackdown on migration underway, it's already suggested that it won't apply to those who already speak the lingo.

The UK home secretary, Yvette Cooper, told parliament earlier in May that "there will be provisions to qualify more swiftly that take account of the contribution people have made" and said the British government "will introduce new, higher language requirements" because "the ability to speak English is integral to everyone's ability to contribute and integrate".

It's funny when friends say "hey Rob, I'm going to move to England!" Then they realize they'll earn half what they do in America for the same work, if that. Then they say "I'm going to stay and fight!"