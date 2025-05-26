They Might Be Giants brings 'Doctor Worm' to life on Jimmy Kimmel after 27 years

Did you catch They Might Be Giants performing "Doctor Worm" on Jimmy Kimmel live earlier this month? If you missed it, I'm posting it here, because it's currently my go-to when I need a boost of serotonin. You should definitely go listen! TMBG do a terrific job on the hit, even 27 years after the song was released on their 1998 album Severe Tire Damage.

Stereogum explains that the performance was in celebration of their latest live album, Beast Of Horns, which was released in October 2024. TMBG describes the album:

This new set of tracks captures the musical glory of They Might Be Giants' expanded live format of recent years. Long celebrated for their phenomenal shows, the addition of Stan Harrison on sax, Dan Levine on trombone and euphonium and Mark Pender on trumpet takes the band to new heights on these 13 brand new recordings. Includes audience favorites Doctor Worm, Museum of Idiots, and The Darlings of Lumberland.

The song is wonderfully catchy, and the band, live on Kimmel, is as charming and talented as they've always been. But the real standout here is Doctor Worm, himself. In my opinion, he'd make a much better leader than our current head of HHS. Here are all the reasons why, based on Doctor Worm's song lyrics:

Doctor Worm is kind. See how he greets you at the beginning of the song? So sweet, so gentle: "They call me Doctor Worm, Good morning, how are you?"

Doctor Worm is always open to new knowledge and information. See how he expresses his passion for the world and for being open to new data? This is a worm who's a lifelong learner: "I'm interested in things."

Doctor Worm is honest. See how he reveals the truth that he is not, in fact, a real doctor? He's got nothing to hide, he's expressing his true self: "I'm not a real doctor, but I am a real worm. I am an actual worm. I live like a worm."

Doctor Worm is humble. See how he discusses learning new things and humbly expresses that while he thinks me might be getting better, he's absolutely in search of constructive feedback? This is a worm who is honest about his limitations and always strives to be better: "I like to play the drums. I think I'm getting good. But I can handle criticism. I'll show you what I know. And you can tell me if you think I'm getting better on the drums."

So, let's give it up for Doctor Worm, who seems like the polar opposite of, say, a certain other worm-adjacent person we all know.

And let's also join together to praise TMBG, of course. Some of these comments on their Kimmel performance sum up all of my feelings about the band:

*If you're ever sad, just remember that the world is billions of years old, and you somehow managed to exist at the same time as They Might Be Giants. *These guys seem like professors who accidentally ended up as rockstars in this timeline. *Name another band not only sounding just as good playing their previous songs but also regularly putting out new material at the same quality level. TMBG belongs on the Mt Rushmore of music.

You can listen to or buy Beast of Horns here. Enjoy the music, friends!

