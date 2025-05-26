Trump delays new Europe tariffs, days after announcing them

U.S. president Donald Trump is already slowing plans to hit imports from Europe with a 50% tariff, days after announcing them. EU president Ursula Von Leyden called for time, he says. "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," she wrote.

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so," he added.

One one hand, constant on-again off-again tariff announcements make stocks go up and down in predictable ways that would be profitable for those given forewarning. On the other hand, he's dealing with feckless EU managerials against whom vulgar bullying gets results.

