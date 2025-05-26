Watch French president Emmanuel Macron's wife grab his face and shove him

Footage of French president Emmanuel Macron being shoved by his wife as they prepare to disembark his jet of office went viral Monday morning. The shove does not look like a playful one.

Speaking to reporters in Hanoi on Monday, Macron addressed the clip directly, pushing back against the speculation it sparked. "There's a video showing me joking and teasing my wife and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it," the president said. Macron acknowledged the footage was genuine but criticized how it had been weaponized. "The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them."

"Bickering," according to "a source close to the president."

