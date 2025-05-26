You'll ❤️ this 45-character split-flap display

Vestaboard Note is a smaller, 45-character version of the larger and more expensive original. But it does have something new: a heart in the standard character set.

our company along with many others faced a new reality: rapidly rising tariffs on products made in Asia and new restrictions on critical supplies coming out of China. In a matter of weeks, the financial and operational assumptions behind the project collapsed. An already risky project was suddenly married to massive market uncertainty, and I knew we needed to eliminate every possible risk within our control as fast as possible. That could have been the end of the story, but it wasn't. Instead of retreating, we gathered the team and asked what could we build that captures the magic of Vestaboard, and fit better with our existing manufacturing approach for the Flagship, and the Vestaboard Note was born.

The note has 2,880 spinning flaps; the $899 ($998 with frame) price tag reflecs the fact it's a fully-flapperational railroad-style board.

