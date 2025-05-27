"19 Years of Broken Promises": Wired examines Elon Musk's track record

Reading Wired's analysis of Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's record of lies, you'd have thought the "tell" they are exposing was "his lips are moving," but they found something else.

Musk is a fabulous storyteller. The most remarkable story of them all is his brilliance, but in this, the tin age of Americanism, Elon is a favorite. The game of multi-dimensional chess, his fans claim, their TeknoKing is playing, is unknowable to the mere mortals simply cataloging the failed timelines he sets for everything.

Still, even though Musk has a long history of broken promises, investors seemed soothed by tales of crushing market domination for Tesla, not as the car company it is today, but as the robotics behemoth Musk claims it will soon become. WIRED examined the history of Musk's pledges on everything from Full Self Driving, Hyperloop, Robotaxis, and, yes, robot armies, with a view to reminding ourselves, his fans, and investors how reality in Elon's world rarely matches up to the rhetoric. Tellingly, Musk's fallback forecast of "next year" turns up repeatedly, only to be consistently proven wrong. "My predictions have a pretty good track record," Musk told Tesla staff at an all-hands meeting in March. Here's a chronological look at that track record. Wired

