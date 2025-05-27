$300 smart toothbrush does all your teeth at once

Kyle Barr reports that the $300 Feno smart toothbrush is "the worst thing I've ever shoved in my mouth." The gob-filling mouthpiece cleans every one of your chompers simultaneously. He says it works, but he didn't like the experience one bit: it "made my entire head shake like a marionette piloted by a mad puppeteer."

It has technically saved me time. I would even go as far as to say it may do the job of a regular toothbrush with less time to get there. … I'm more bemused that the Feno exists at all. This is a device that costs $300 for the "Founder's Edition" bundle. The company recently said it would increase the price to $400, blaming tariffs for the rising cost.

250 strokes per tooth! I'm sure it gets the job done. But if it's good for teeth, it sounds like it rots the brain: "Every time you turn it on, the smart toothbrush bombards you with a QR code to download an app for all its controls, rather than including those on-device."

I'm fond of water flossers: a great (and cheap enough) gadget for oral hygiene. Be sure to get one with adjustable strengths, so they're good for other jobs too. You'll be cleaning things for the fun of it!

