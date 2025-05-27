Harvard revokes tenure for professor it says committed academic misconduct

Francesca Gino is a professor at Harvard Business School whose career was derailed after evidence of data fraud was exposed in her work—a doubly-humiliating circumstance given that she teaches ethics there. The university released a damning report, she sued in response, and now Gina is losing tenure—the first to do so in 80 years.

No professors are known to have lost their tenure at Harvard since the 1940s, when the American Association of University Professors formalized rules of termination, according to The Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper. … In 2021, three professors and behavioral researchers with a blog site, Data Colada, began examining a number of studies Gino co-authored over a decade and shared evidence they believed proved fraudulent data with the business school.

Gino, also accused of plagiarism, has become an avatar of a "publish and perish" era in science, where an overwhelming combination of academic duties, publishing projects and pursuit of celebrity leads to disaster. In 2023, Stanford's president Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned after his work on Alzheimer's disease was found to contain "errors."

Neuroscientist Eliezer Masliah was released from his role at the NIH after evidence of image manipulation was found in multiple high-profile papers he authored.

In physics, former MIT researcher Neri Oxman faced allegations of plagiarism after her billionaire husband publicly attacked another academic, Claudine Gay, for the same alleged offense.