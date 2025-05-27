How military jargon infected your workplace with endless stupid phrases

This video gives us the answers to a question I've been secretly wondering for years. Where did office jargon come from? Why do we use phrases like "circle back later" or "just looping you in"? I've always wondered if there's some secret manual that contains all the cringey terms you're supposed to use when emailing people from work.

This video loops us all in, and demystifies this bizarre office jargon. Many of these terms come from military terminology and sports terminology. Popular industries, such as tech, added words to the list of office jargon, too, such as "do you have the bandwidth for this?"

