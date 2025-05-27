Late cruise ship passenger wins Darwin Award nomination

When most people are too late to hop aboard their means of transportation, they typically have to accept the fact that their plane, train, or in this case, a cruise ship, is going to leave without them. The gentleman in this video wasn't going to give up without a fight, though. When a cruise ship closed its doors and ended boarding, a light bulb went off in this man's head.

"The rope!" he thought. "I'll just climb the long rope that connects the ship to the dock like a sloth and then see what happens". As a crowd of people gasped in amazement while this man let his intrusive thoughts become a reality. Law enforcement was already on its way.

The gentleman's hopes and dreams were shattered when the rope was loosened, sending him right into a police boat, where angry officers waited for him. Although he got in trouble, I feel he should be given some type of recognition for the effort he put into climbing that rope with such vigor. I really would like to know his plan for actually climbing over the ledge of the ship (I have a slight feeling that he didn't have one).



See also: Ocean swimming as meditation