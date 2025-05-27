Red Dead Redemption actor plays through game for the first time after 15 years (video)

Where does the time go? Before we had the masterpiece of storytelling and world design that is Red Dead Redemption 2, its predecessor was also considered one of the best video games of all time — at least before its weird, half-assed port. In celebration of the game's fifteenth anniversary(!!!), actor Rob Wiethoff, who portrayed first-game protagonist and second-game deuteragonist John Marston, has finally sat down to play through the game himself. As he admits, he's not much of a gamer, which — being as nice as possible — is kind of clear to see.

However, it's more than worth it all the same for the insights he provides into the two games' development process and the stories he shares from set. Rockstar Games is notoriously tight-lipped, preferring to let their games do the talking, so this may be the closest thing to a behind-the-scenes video we get from them. And hey — if the video gets you in a cowboy mood, now is the perfect time to dust off the saddle and hit the trail with your Red Dead game of choice. Even Red Dead Revolver if you're a freak like that.