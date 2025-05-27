Tiny classic Mac replica made with a Raspberry Pi Pico

Behold Nick Gillard's pico-mac-nano, a tiny and functional replica of the original Apple Macintosh. Only 62mm tall, it's created with a Raspberry Pi Pico and a a 2-inch LCD panel.

The final size was always going to be determined by the LCD panel which needed to be able to display the 512px x 342px screen buffer. I eventually settled on the smallest 640x480px LCD I could find at a sensible price which was a 2″ TFT panel . Unfortunately it transpired it was technically 480x640px i.e. portrait. I assumed using in landscape would be trivial but I was wrong. The driver being used on the panel (the ST7701S) offers no image rotation function so the only option would be to rotate the frame buffer on the Pico. The problem was that the Pico was already being seriously overclocked to make pico-mac responsive so there just weren't a lot of processor cycles to spare.

Check out the gallery, the github page and the components list. Or just buy one—given thirty days, Nick will have one to you for £56 plus shipping. Now comes the challenge of finding an appropriately tiny M0110 keyboard and mouse.

