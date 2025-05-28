David Lynch estate auction: 450+ personal items for sale

David Lynch's collection of stuff will be sold at a live auction in Los Angeles of June 18. It's going to be a mob scene.

Take a look at the catalog of 450 items. I want his La Marzocco GS/3 Home Espresso Machine ($2,000-$3,000)!

His gorgeous mid-century furniture collection is included in the auction, as well as tons of camera equipment, books, power tools, clothes, hats, shoes, and even Lynch's own hand-made wooden shop tools.

If I had the money, I'd buy every single thing listed!

This stunning collection offers a rare look into his creative universe and the "Lynchian" style that defined his art and iconography and a new wave of contemporary cinema, featuring personal artifacts and film-related items from David Lynch's home including props, musical instruments, fine art, furniture, home decor, tools from his home woodshop, paint supplies from his home art studio, and more. Also featured are significant memorabilia celebrating Lynch's status as a visionary of the 20th and 21st century renowned for his surreal, haunting, and uncompromising masterpieces Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, and Blue Velvet, as well as objects reflecting his commitment to the philosophy of transcendental meditation the basis of his establishment of the David Lynch Foundation.

