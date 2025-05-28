Faith in humanity restored — young library patron replaces missing stuffed animal

Several months ago, a beloved stuffed animal from the La Farge Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library disappeared. Clifford the Big Red Dog, a mainstay of the children's play area, was missing, and the library's young patrons missed him enormously. The dedicated staff put up missing posters for Clifford, offering a reward of 100 gazillion dollars.

Image: Santa Fe Public Library Used with permission

Alas, Clifford did not return. However, a few days ago, the library posted a wonderful update on their Facebook page:

And then this week, a new Clifford stuffie appeared at the library, along with Biscuit the Dog, and a lovely note from a very kind 8 year old girl. We are all overjoyed, and NOT CRYING AT ALL.

Image: Santa Fe Public Library Used with permission

The note accompanying the stuffed animals reads, "I donated Clifford and Biscuit to this Library because you lost the Clifford that used to live here and my Clifford did not want to leave Biscuit and so I gave both of them to you. Enjoy!" The world is a dumpster fire right now, but this generous little soul exists, so at least everything isn't terrible.

Support your local (or this) public library!

