Man creates unauthorized Waffle House disaster map, gets served legal papers instead of waffles

Jack Lafond's Waffle House closure tracker Jack Lafond's Waffle House closure tracker

When your local Waffle House locks its doors, it's time to evacuate. The venerable chain is famous for staying open through almost any weather conditions. But when storms are projected to be catastrophic, even Waffle Houses will close until the danger passes.

Wouldn't it be great if there was a map tracking Waffle House closures across the country? While the company prefers to keep this information private, computer scientist Jack LaFond took matters into his own hands. He created a service that scraped data from the Waffle House website to provide this valuable information.

When LaFond shared his website on Twitter, it was an instant hit—with everyone except Waffle House executives. They promptly sent him a cease and desist letter, claiming intellectual property infringement. Though LaFond responded cordially and the company replied in kind, they insisted he take down the site. He complied gracefully. Read his full account of receiving the cease and desist letter on his website.

Previously:
Waffle House has its own record label and the songs are in the restaurant jukeboxes
The subtle brilliance of Waffle House
Waffle House now hitting you with a surcharge for every single egg you order
Entire Waffle House pitches in to get High School graduate to the ceremony
'Starry Waffles' is a Van Gogh-inspired painting featuring a Waffle House
New edition of 'Waffle House Vistas' highlights new photographs and essays about the iconic Southern restaurant
Watch Anthony Bourdain eat at Waffle House and %$#!ing love it
Woman posed as Waffle House worker and stole from the register after her fake shift