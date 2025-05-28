Man creates unauthorized Waffle House disaster map, gets served legal papers instead of waffles

When your local Waffle House locks its doors, it's time to evacuate. The venerable chain is famous for staying open through almost any weather conditions. But when storms are projected to be catastrophic, even Waffle Houses will close until the danger passes.

Wouldn't it be great if there was a map tracking Waffle House closures across the country? While the company prefers to keep this information private, computer scientist Jack LaFond took matters into his own hands. He created a service that scraped data from the Waffle House website to provide this valuable information.

When LaFond shared his website on Twitter, it was an instant hit—with everyone except Waffle House executives. They promptly sent him a cease and desist letter, claiming intellectual property infringement. Though LaFond responded cordially and the company replied in kind, they insisted he take down the site. He complied gracefully. Read his full account of receiving the cease and desist letter on his website.

