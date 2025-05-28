Nancy Mace: Master of Sock Puppets

When Congressperson Nancy Mace (R-SC) isn't confirming that people are in the "right" restroom, she's apparently creating fake social media accounts to praise herself, or cyberstalking an ex.

Wired reports that former employees and contractors claim Nancy Mace had them spend time praising her and lying on her behalf on social media, as well as ordering them to create fake accounts. Reportedly, Mace's expertise with technology is matched with a hobby of creating self-promotional bots to misinform her constituents.

"You need to know that Nancy Mace is quite the—when I use the word 'nerd' or 'geek,' it's always favorable, but a computer nerd or a computer geek," Donehue said in the deposition, first reported by FITSNews, a conservative-leaning South Carolina outlet. "She programs her own bots, she sets up Twitter burner accounts. This is kind of a thing she does. She sits all night on the couch and programs bots, because she's very, very computer savvy. She controls her own voter database, she programs a lot of her own website, she programs Facebook bots and Instagram bots and Twitter bots. It's what she does for fun." In a post on X, Donehue claimed he stopped working with Mace because, he said, "​​I don't have time for her constant egotistical bullshit and drama in my life." Donehue did not return a request for comment. … Mace's staffers shared a similar assessment to that of what Donehue alleged: the congresswoman was often using rudimentary tools available for anyone with a professional account on social media sites, such as automating comments on her Facebook page for anyone thanking her. "I never saw her coding shit. Ever," the first former staffer said. "But, I mean, she'd talk about tech a lot." WIRED

