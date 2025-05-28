Plastic bag used to irrigate soil in oddly satisfying video

Watch as a farm uses a clever plastic bag technique for irrigation. In this oddly satisfying video, a water-filled tube of plastic slows the flow of water, giving soil more time to absorb the moisture.

As water moves through the bag, it creates a rolling motion across the soil. This simple yet effective technique helps conserve water while reducing waste. Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it's also mesmerizing to watch.

There's something surprisingly calming about seeing these water-filled bags roll across the soil. Maybe it's a sign I'm getting older, but I could watch this for hours with the sound off and never get bored.



