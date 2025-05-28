Real Skate Stories on street skating legend Natas Kaupas (video)

Natas Kaupas is the artist behind some awesome decks, the star of 80s and 90s skate movies, and one of the most innovative street skaters ever. Real Skate Stories shares an awesome documentary:

I ran across this video not long after directing a friend to the Natas 720 fire hydrant in Venice from "Streets of Fire". That mindblowing trick is still just incredible, and at 50 something, my buddy wanted a photo of himself near the hydrant.

