Trump can't handle being called "chicken"(video)

Boo hoo. Convicted felon #47, Donald "TACO" Trump raged at a reporter for asking him about his new nickname.

As we shared earlier, Financial Times analyst Robert Armstrong is credited with coining the term "Trump Always Chickens Out" in response to Trump constantly caving on these tariff threats. Trump just wants to claim success across the board and doesn't like questions.

He was clearly unimpressed. "I chicken out?" he asked. "I've never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from the 145 percent that I said, down to 100, and then down to another number, and I said: 'You have to open up your whole country? "And because I gave the European Union a 50 percent tax tariff, and they called up and they said, 'Please let's meet right now? "It's called negotiation!" he added. Daily Beast

