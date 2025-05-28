Your PC won't be protected after Jul. 20 — Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $15

TL;DR: Get Windows 11 Pro for $14.97 before Windows 10 support ends in July. Enjoy better performance, gaming, shopping, and AI features.



The clock is ticking. Microsoft 10 officially ends support on July 20, 2025, and that means no more security updates or bug fixes. If you want to keep your PC secure and functional, you'll need to upgrade—and right now, you can get Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199). No subscription, no hidden fees. Just a one-time cost for a lifetime license.



This offer lets you future-proof your PC with the latest Microsoft operating system, which includes a redesigned UI, enhanced security tools, and Copilot, an AI assistant powered by GPT-4 Turbo. You'll also unlock upgraded features for gaming, multitasking, and more.



What you'll actually like about Windows 11 Pro





This isn't just about avoiding future headaches of having an out-of-date OS. Windows 11 Pro has a lot of perks that make day-to-day computer use way easier:

Better gaming: With DirectStorage and DirectX 12 Ultimate, you get faster load times and smoother graphics.

Built-in AI help: Microsoft Copilot helps you write, research, summarize, and generate content. No extra tools or subscriptions required.

Smarter shopping: Use Copilot to summarize Amazon reviews, track deals, and make more informed decisions.

Cleaner interface: The new layout is more intuitive, with Snap Layouts, multiple desktops, and smoother animations.

Security upgrades: TPM 2.0 support, biometric login, and hardware-based protections keep your system safer.

You don't need to buy a new computer to get a modern experience. Just ensure your PC meets the system requirements, and install this upgrade before you're left with outdated software.

