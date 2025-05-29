Bear meat on the menu in Slovakia

Tuck in! Authorities in Slovakia have approved brown bear meat for consumption, apparently just to own the libs (and the bears, obviously).

The state-authorised slaughter has been criticised by conservationists and opposition politicians, including in the European Parliament. The brown bear is listed as a "near threatened" species in the EU by the World Conservation Union. However, Slovakia's government is forging ahead with the plan and this week announced that meat from culled bears would be sold to the public to prevent waste. From next week,organisations under the environment ministry can offer the meat for sale, provided all legal and hygiene conditions are met.

"Bear meat is not commonly eaten in Europe," the BBC adds, helpfully. Mmmm, trichinella! Here's some tips on what to do if you're having Ragù di Paddington tonight.



The European Union Food Safety regulation requires all bear meat to be tested for Trichinella larvae before it can be sold and the US' Centre for Disease Control Prevention stipulates an internally cooked temperature of at least 70 degrees centigrade to kill the parasite. Freezing, smoking or drying the meat does not make it safe.

